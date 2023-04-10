The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu: Gallant will remain defense minister

Netanyahu spoke on Monday night to address recent national security concerns brought about by the recent wave of deadly terror attacks. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 20:30

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 21:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press on April 10, 2023 regarding the recent wave of terror.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press on April 10, 2023 regarding the recent wave of terror.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday night to address recent national security concerns brought about by the recent wave of deadly terror attacks.

"We are standing together and working together around the clock," said the prime minister of his relationship with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference on Monday night. "Gallant will stay in his position and continue to work for the protection of Israeli citizens."

"We will find all the terrorists and make them pay the price," said Netanyahu.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded on Twitter to Netanyahu's sentiments, saying: "We continue together with full strength, for Israel's security." 

On March 26, the prime minister fired Gallant from his position of defense minister following his opposition to the judicial reform, it was announced on Sunday evening.

However, Gallant has continued to act as defense minister in the absence of a new appointment, and Netanyahu announced earlier in April that he would be "delaying" finding a replacement for Gallant, before retracting his decision entirely on Monday evening.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen on April 7, 2023

Speaking on Monday evening, Netanyahu expressed concern over the image Israel projects to its enemies during this time of political unrest. He emphasized that the Israeli government should be a united front against terror. 

He also touched on the tensions at the Temple Mount, saying: "We were active at the temple mount against young people who tried to break the status quo."

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party and former defense minister, tweeted that "whining does not build leadership" in response to Netanyahu's speech.

"While our enemies continue to claim precious human lives...the prime minister loses control in front of the nation," wrote Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in response to the prime minister's statements. 

"Instead of holding press conferences and blaming others for the troubles caused by [his government], it is time for him and his ministers to stop whining and finally take responsibility," continued Lapid. 

The opposition leader concluded his points by congratulating Gallant on his continued position and telling the coalition members to "stop complaining and go to to work."



