Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would win just 20 seats should elections be held today, making them the third largest party in Israel, according to a poll released by Channel 13 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Benny Gantz's National Unity Party would be the largest party with 29.

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party would come in second place, just barely overtaking Likud. The Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit, running together as they did last election, would come in fourth, followed by Shas and then United Torah Judaism.

Overall, the current coalition would have just 46 seats overall while the opposition would have 74 seats including Balad, or 70 without them.

Notably, the only party that would not pass the threshold would be the left-wing Meretz party, which failed to pass in the previous elections, putting them outside for the first time since 1992.

How many seats would each Israeli party get?

The breakdown of the seats according to the Channel 13 poll is as follows:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: REUTERS)