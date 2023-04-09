The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gantz soars to 29 seats in new poll; Netanyahu’s Likud hits new low of 20

According to a poll taken by Channel 13, if Israeli elections were held today, Netanyahu's Likud would drop to being the 3rd-largest party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 21:26
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz pass each other in the Knesset last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would win just 20 seats should elections be held today, making them the third largest party in Israel, according to a poll released by Channel 13 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Benny Gantz's National Unity Party would be the largest party with 29.

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party would come in second place, just barely overtaking Likud. The Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit, running together as they did last election, would come in fourth, followed by Shas and then United Torah Judaism. 

Overall, the current coalition would have just 46 seats overall while the opposition would have 74 seats including Balad, or 70 without them.

Notably, the only party that would not pass the threshold would be the left-wing Meretz party, which failed to pass in the previous elections, putting them outside for the first time since 1992.

How many seats would each Israeli party get?

The breakdown of the seats according to the Channel 13 poll is as follows:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: REUTERS)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: REUTERS)
  • National Unity: 29 seats
  • Yesh Atid: 21 seats
  • Likud: 20 seats
  • Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit: 11 seats
  • Shas: 9 seats
  • United Torah Judaism: 6 seats
  • Hadash-Ta'al: 6 seats
  • Ra'am: 5 seats
  • Yisrael Beytenu: 5 seats
  • Labor: 4 seats
  • Balad: 4 seats
  • Meretz: Not passing the threshold


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud Yair Lapid yesh atid israeli politics coalition poll National Unity Party
