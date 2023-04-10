The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Opposition leader Yair Lapid heads to US in attempt to repair frayed ties

As Lapid sought to shore up his credential in the diplomatic arena this week, Channel 13 polls dealt one more blow to Netanyahu.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 19:53

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 21:02
MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023. (photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)
MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
(photo credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) landed in the United States on Monday in a bid to help repair the fraying ties between the two countries, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party fell to a dramatic third place in Channel 13 poll with only 20 seats.

The visit comes “comes against the backdrop of the crisis that has intensified in recent weeks between the US and Israel,” Lapid’s spokesperson said.

It’s a trip that subtly underscores US President Joe Biden’s refusal last month to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near future.

Lapid will meet with American Jewish groups as well as with two Democratic congressmen from New York Jerry Nadler and Ritchie Torres. As opposition leader, he would not be expected to meet with Biden. When Lapid served as the country’s Prime Minster in July of last year he hosted Biden in Jerusalem.

As Lapid sought to shore up his credential in the diplomatic arena this week, the Channel 13 polls published Sunday, dealt one more blow to Netanyahu.

THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit in the Knesset plenum, in 2020. ‘The ephemeral ministries concocted for the Netanyahu-Gantz government are infamous,’ says the writer (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit in the Knesset plenum, in 2020. ‘The ephemeral ministries concocted for the Netanyahu-Gantz government are infamous,’ says the writer (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

After months of domestic turmoil over his judicial reform plan, Netanyahu is now also facing a security crisis, with rockets flying across Israel’s northern and southern borders during the last week.

This occurred in conduction with two terror attacks that claimed four civilian lives.    

Netanyahu’s political popularity has declined in the last month. Channels 11 and 12 polls released in March placed him at 25 seats, already a drop from the 32 seats he received in the November 2022 election.

Sunday’s Channel 13 poll results — if accurate on an election day — would take Netanyahu out of contention for the premiership with just 20 seats, given that only the two most popular politicians in a general election are given the option to form a government.  

Netanyahu has held that first spot through the five rounds of elections Israel has held since April 2019.

According to the poll, 60% of those surveyed said that they didn’t trust the government to prevent terror attacks.

Former Defense Minister and National Unity Party head Benny Gantz, who had received 12 seats in the 2022 elections, took top spot in the Channel 13 poll with 29 mandates.      



