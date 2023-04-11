IDF's Unit 636 troops shot two armed terrorists dead on Tuesday who were firing at a military outpost near the Jewish settlement of Elon More, near Nablus, in the West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed.

A third terror suspect was injured by IDF fire and was rushed to a local hospital in Nablus.

Palestinian, Border Police officer injured in Cave of the Patriarch scuffle

In a separate incident in the West Bank on Tuesday, a 23-year-old Palestinian was seriously injured in a violent altercation with Border Police officers near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

Border Police said the suspect was arrested after he attempted to attack the officers.

Israeli settlers gather during a scuffle with Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

It is unclear how the suspect suffered his serious injuries, for which he was rushed to a local hospital by military emergency medical services.

A Border Police officer was also lightly injured in the incident and was treated by IDF medical personnel.

This is a developing story.