Israelis protest against Netanyahu outside Mimouna in Hadera

Israeli media also reported that protesters gathered outside the Mimouna celebrations at the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 21:19

Updated: APRIL 13, 2023 01:22
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest outside a Mimuna event attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and his wife Sara, in Hadera on April 12, 2023.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Hadera home where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the traditional Moroccan Jewish Mimouna celebrations, Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening.

At the celebration in Hadera, Netanyahu was quoted as saying: 

"Mimouna is [a celebration] of faith - faith in the unity of our people and the greatness of our nation. It is a wonderful [celebration] of faith in Israel's tradition and culture. I have enormous faith in our nation's great strengths...In each generation, we bring [that strength] to those who stand against us. God saves us from them with a little help from us, and when we are united there is no power in the world that can [beat] us. 

"We fight even in these difficult times...against the Iranians, against Syria, Lebanon and Gaza [and] yesterday, in the West Bank. I salute the Israeli forces who thwarted an attack [yesterday] and [killed] the terrorists. All [terrorists] will way the price. 

"I have [intense] faith in the enormous strengths that lie within the people of Israel, and I know we will overcome all differences between us, because I know what price we paid in our people's history when we were divided. [And] we remember coming together for the founding of the State of Israel. I have full faith in the future of Israel. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and his wife Sara attend the Jewish Maroccan celebration of Mimuna, in Hadera on April 12, 2023. (credit: RAMI SHLLUSH/POOL) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and his wife Sara attend the Jewish Maroccan celebration of Mimuna, in Hadera on April 12, 2023. (credit: RAMI SHLLUSH/POOL)

"I believe in the unity of Israel, the future of Israel and the eternity of Israel. Feel at home and eat up!"

MKs attend Mimounas throughout the country

Israeli media also reported that protesters gathered outside the Mimouna celebrations of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was in his own home with family. 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was also spotted celebrating at a Mimouna in the home of Itamar Revivo, head of the Ashkelon Coastal Regional Council. 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attended several Mimouna celebrations, including ones in Yavne, Rehovot, Nes Ziona, Petah Tikva and Jerusalem. He was quoted at the celebration in Rehovot as saying: "We have a good government, we just need to implement the policies, [overcome] our enemies and win."

Israel's Knesset held its own Mimouna on Wednesday night, despite inclement weather, in a tent set up in the Knesset plaza. According to a statement from Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) this is the first year in which the Knesset has held a traditional Moroccan Mimouna.

Ohana, who attended the Knesset's festivities said in a statement: “As a child, I always loved celebrating the Mimouna; the warmth, the sounds and the tastes. I am glad for the opportunity to bring to the Knesset building voices, sounds and colors that have not been there before.

MK Amir Ohana attends the Knesset's Mimouna on April 12, 2023. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET) MK Amir Ohana attends the Knesset's Mimouna on April 12, 2023. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH/KNESSET)

"Opening the Knesset to the entire people of Israel on the Mimouna is a sign of fraternity within the people and shows that the Knesset is the home of all of Israel’s citizens."



