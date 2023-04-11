Temple Mount remains calm as 748 Jews visit complex

Calm was maintained on the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, as 748 Jews visited the site.

In total, 3,013 Jews visited the Temple Mount during the intermediate days of Passover, a 32% increase compared to the same period last year.

The visits took place without any unusual incidents or violence, as did the visits by Jewish visitors in the past two days, despite threats of violence by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups.

Last week, Palestinians and police clashed in al-Aqsa after dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves in the mosque ahead of the eve of Passover.

Police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured or arrested in the clashes.

Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Shmona Rabbi Zephaniah Drori visits Temple Mount, April 11, 2023 (credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

A few hours after the clashes last week, 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, followed by further rocket fire in the next two days from Gaza and Lebanon toward Israel.

Still unclear if Temple Mount will be open to Jews on last day of Passover

Despite the relative calm in recent days, as of Tuesday afternoon, the government still had not decided if Jews would be allowed to visit the Temple Mount on Wednesday - the last day of Passover - or the rest of the remaining days of Ramadan. The Temple Mount Administration stated that it would publish an announcement if the decision is made before the holiday begins.

Since 2013, the Temple Mount has been closed to Jewish visitors for at least six of the last ten days of Ramadan every year (including Friday and Saturday, when the Mount is closed to Jews year round).

The Temple Mount Administration expressed hopes that the site would remain open to Jewish visitors throughout the last ten days of Ramadan this year in a return to the situation before 2013.