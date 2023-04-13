The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban, sending to Gov. DeSantis for signature

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 23:41

Florida's Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval to a six-week abortion ban, setting the stage for abortion access to be drastically curtailed in the state and across the US South.

Lawmakers in the Florida House on Thursday approved the six-week ban with a vote of 70-40. The bill passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-13 on April 3.

The legislation, which makes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life or health are at serious risk, next heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

US, UK officials met with financial firms on Russian sanctions evasion
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 11:40 PM
7 including children, injured in Lod shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2023 10:38 PM
Gallant denies request to hold Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2023 09:49 PM
No disciplinary action for police who killed Bedouin-Israeli in Old city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2023 09:26 PM
IDF strengthening air defense nationwide - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2023 07:02 PM
Russia says it escorts Norwegian patrol plane over Barents Sea
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 06:38 PM
Germany grants Poland permission to export old fighter jets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 06:07 PM
Ukrainian defense minister sees no alternative to Ukraine's future NATO
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 05:19 PM
Russia's Navalny has acute stomach pain, may be being poisoned
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 05:17 PM
Polish PM says Ukrainian defeat would encourage China to attack Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 04:10 PM
Biden says not aware of contemporaneous information in leaked documents
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 03:49 PM
China sanctions senior US lawmaker for visiting Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:24 PM
Dutch police clears parliament building in The Hague
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:20 PM
Russia opens probe into alleged beheading of Ukrainian soldier
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 02:02 PM
Kremlin denies Putin personally approved arrest of WSJ reporter
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 01:21 PM
