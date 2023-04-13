Florida's Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval to a six-week abortion ban, setting the stage for abortion access to be drastically curtailed in the state and across the US South.

Lawmakers in the Florida House on Thursday approved the six-week ban with a vote of 70-40. The bill passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-13 on April 3.

The legislation, which makes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life or health are at serious risk, next heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.