BREAKING NEWS

Over 750 civilian mine casualties in Ukraine since invasion began - UK

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 13:47

Over 750 civilian land mine casualties have been reported in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence update.

One in eight of the reported casualties involved a child, and the most affected areas were the previously Russian-occupied Kherson and Kharkiv.

"Mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported daily in Ukraine," said the UK Defense Ministry. "With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase."

The UK Defense Ministry said that it will take at least a decade to clear the state of mines. Both Russia and Ukraine have been using different types of land mines during the course of the war. 

Slovakia transfers 13 MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
04/17/2023 01:44 PM
4 Palestinians arrested off Gaza coast for smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 01:31 PM
Kremlin: US has never given up trying to spy on Russia
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 01:16 PM
Shas MK Moshe Arbel to replace Deri as health and interior minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 11:46 AM
China condemns US sanctions on its firms involved fentanyl trade
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 10:38 AM
Indonesian hacker group claims to have hacked Israeli ministries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 10:24 AM
Judicial reform compromise talks renewed in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 09:58 AM
PA President Abbas to visit Saudi Arabia alongside Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2023 09:56 AM
Saudi to unilaterally release a number of detainees to Yemen -ICRC
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 08:45 AM
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:55 AM
Judge delays start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 04:02 AM
China defense minister: Willing to work with Russian military
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 02:49 AM
Syria says priority is to work on its bilateral Arab relations
By REUTERS
04/17/2023 01:23 AM
Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover practice set for Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 09:56 PM
Israeli soccer fans invade pitch in Beitar Jerusalem-Sakhnin match
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2023 09:23 PM
