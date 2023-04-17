Over 750 civilian mine casualties in Ukraine since invasion began - UK

Over 750 civilian land mine casualties have been reported in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Monday morning intelligence update.

One in eight of the reported casualties involved a child, and the most affected areas were the previously Russian-occupied Kherson and Kharkiv.

"Mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported daily in Ukraine," said the UK Defense Ministry. "With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase."

The UK Defense Ministry said that it will take at least a decade to clear the state of mines. Both Russia and Ukraine have been using different types of land mines during the course of the war.