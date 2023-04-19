The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem shooting perpetrator arrested in overnight raid in Nablus

A terror attack in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning left two men, aged 48 and 50, moderately injured after they were shot while driving through east Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 07:48

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 08:00
SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The terrorist who carried out a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning has been arrested, the IDF, Israel Border Police and the Shin Bet stated in a joint release on Wednesday morning.

Overnight on Tuesday, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police officers and Shin Bet security agents entered the West Bank city of Nablus in a joint operation to apprehend the perpetrator of the attack.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is said to be a minor and a resident of the Askar Refugee Camp near Nablus.

He has been transferred for further investigation, the joint statement reported, and no injuries were sustained to Israeli forces during the raid.

On Tuesday morning, two men were moderately wounded in a shooting terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood near a Border Police base. The two injured men - aged 48 and 50 - were moderately injured and are currently being treated in Hadassah-University Medical Center on Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The two men, both ultra-Orthodox, were driving back from morning prayers when they were shot at by the suspect who then fled the scene on foot, abandoning his gun near the scene of the attack.

This is a developing story.



