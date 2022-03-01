The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
High Court rules for Sheikh Jarrah families to stay in their homes for now

The High Court of Justice ruled that Sheik Jarrah families should be allowed to stay in their homes at reduced rent until the end of proceedings.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 16:33
PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS gather in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, February 14. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
The High Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday in favor of the Sheikh Jarrah residents who appealed to be allowed to stay in their homes until the end of legal proceedings.

The judges ruled that the residents are to be allowed to stay in their homes for a reduced rent until legal proceedings regarding the evacuations are completed.

At the end of January, the Salhia family was evicted from the two homes they lived in in the neighborhood.

A few weeks ago, the home and car of the Jewish Yoshubiev family that lives in Sheikh Jarrah were set on fire. As a result of this, MK Itamar Ben Gvir set up a tent outside the family's house, sparking clashes between Palestinians and Jews.

Two weeks ago, two suspects were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the arson.

Police clash with Palestinians during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City on February 28, 2022. (credit: FLASH90) Police clash with Palestinians during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City on February 28, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

There have since been multiple protests at Damascus Gate, the latest of which were on Monday. 



