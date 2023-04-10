The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinians, Israeli forces clash in Nablus - report

A Palestinian named Abdul Rahman Akouba was arrested during the raid in Nablus on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 06:17
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers conducting arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave, April 12, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At least one Palestinian was injured after Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed in Nablus on Monday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Gunshots and explosions could be heard in videos from the scene. The Lions' Den terrorist group announced that it was taking part in the clashes.

SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) SOLDIERS TAKE PART in an operation west of Nablus earlier this week. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Terrorists behind shooting attacks still on the run

The clashes come hours after the car of the terrorist who killed British-Israeli sisters Maia and Rina Dee on Friday was reportedly spotted and confiscated Sunday in the West Bank city of Nablus by Palestinian security forces.

The terrorists behind the attack are still on the run. The terrorist behind the shooting attack in which two IDF soldiers were injured in Huwara last month is also still on the run.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured northern Samaria with IDF commanders and received a review of the situation in the area and the ongoing hunt for the terrorists behind several recent shooting attacks in the West Bank.

"If there are any of the terrorists who think that during the holidays they will escape the long hand of the IDF, they are wrong. Anyone who performs even the smallest action, we will reckon with him and bring him to justice," warned Gallant.



Tags IDF Nablus Terrorism Palestinian
