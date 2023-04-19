The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's Eli Cohen lands in Turkmenistan in historic visit

This if the first visit to Turkmenistan in 29 year by an Israeli foreign minister since the two countries established relations in the 1990s.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 22:30

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 23:16
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lands in Turkmensitan on Wednesday night, April 19, 2023
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lands in Turkmensitan on Wednesday night, April 19, 2023
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Turkmenistan on Wednesday evening and  was received by Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Matiev Berdenaaz, according to a statement from the Israel Foreign Ministry. This if the first visit to Turkmenistan in 29 year by an Israeli foreign minister since the two countries established relations in the 1990s.  

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that “Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Turkmenistan, located 17 kilometers from the border with Iran. Foreign Minister Cohen is expected to hold a series of policy meetings with the president and senior ministers.”

The minister is travelling to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. The city of roughly a million has around one fifth of the country’s population within its boundaries.

Turkmenistan is a diverse country in Central Asia that borders the Caspian Sea, much of its population is made up of Turkmen Muslims. Although the country is large, its capital is located near the Iranian border, northwest of the Iranian city of Mashhad.  

According to the Foreign Ministry, Cohen made a statement on the eve of the visit.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen with Turkmen deputy foreign minister Berrdiniaz Matiev on April 19, 2023 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen with Turkmen deputy foreign minister Berrdiniaz Matiev on April 19, 2023 (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

"I am making a historic visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Relations with Turkmenistan are important and strategic, as part of the political and security activities to strengthen relations with Central Asia.”

He went on to note that “we will continue to promote economic cooperation between the countries, among other things in the fields of health and cyberdefense. Inauguration of the Israeli Embassy in Ashgabat is another sign of the strengthening of the relationship between Israel and Turkmenistan and to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the countries." 

He is expected to meet President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the son of the former president who became president in 2022 after serving in a variety of other official positions. Cohen is expected to discuss issues with his counterpart Rashid Meredov as well.

“Minister Cohen will discuss with them regional security issues and the possibilities for strengthening the relationship between the two countries in the fields of energy, economy, agriculture and innovation. In addition, Minister Cohen will inaugurate the permanent structure of the mission and meet with representatives of the Jewish community in the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.  

Israel and Turkmenistan mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

This year, Israel and Turkmenistan are marking 30 years of diplomatic relations. Israel decided to open an embassy in the country ten years ago and it has been housed in a temporary building as the permanent structure was being build. Cohen will inaugurate the permanent embassy.  

The embassy building that will be inaugurated will be the first permanent embassy in the country and the third in Central Asia (in addition to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), the Foreign Ministry noted. “Over the years there have been collaborations in the political, economic and energy fields. Recently, there has been progress in the cooperation between Israel and Turkmenistan in the fields of health and cyber defense,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Israel has heralded the historic visit to Turkmenistan. It comes after an important visit to Azerbaijan that included a large trade delegation.

“From Baku I am continuing on a historic visit to Turkmenistan which will further strengthen the ties and presence of the State of Israel in Central Asia,” Cohen said on Wednesday. Cohen is also expected to meet the agriculture minister while in Turkmenistan. 



