Israel's Eli Cohen visits Azerbaijan, seeking united front against Iran

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Israel and the trip to Baku comes in the wake of Azerbaijan opening an embassy in Israel in March.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 15:47
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Azerbaijani counterpart. (photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVICH/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Azerbaijani counterpart.
(photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVICH/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Baku with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday.

The foreign minister discussed common strategic challenges according to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. They also discussed regional security and the fight against terrorism, as well as expanded cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Israel and the trip to Baku comes in the wake of Azerbaijan opening an embassy in Israel in March. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in its statement that Azerbaijan is a “Shiite Muslim country, at the head of a delegation of 30 Israeli companies.” 

Cohen: Baku, Jerusalem strengthening political and security alliance

“Israel and Azerbaijan are strengthening their political and security alliance. I met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and we talked about the strategic regional challenges we share, chief among them regional security and the fight against terrorism. I congratulated the president on his decision to establish an embassy in Israel, the first embassy of a Shiite Muslim country in the country,” Cohen said on Wednesday. He said the embassy opening further strengthened security, as well as the political and economic alliance between Azerbaijan and Israel.  

The meeting with Aliyev took place at the Presidential Palace in Baku. “The two talked about strengthening the political and security alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan, regional security and the fight against terrorism, as well as strengthening economic and tourism ties,” the Foreign Ministry noted. 

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cohen led a large delegation that included 30 companies that operate in the fields of homeland security, cyber security, water issues and agriculture. The delegation included representatives from the Foreign Ministry Export Institute. Over 100 meetings were scheduled between the various companies and local counterparts and government officials.  

Cohen is traveling to Turkmenistan after the visit to Baku, where he is expected to open an Israeli embassy.  

Israel receives around thirty percent of its oil from Azerbaijan and Israel has viewed Baku as a key strategic partner for years. Trade volume between the two countries is expected to be around $200 million but is estimated to grow in coming years. Azerbaijan is also an important market for Israel’s defense industry. Prior to departing for Baku earlier this week, Cohen said “I am leaving today for an important political visit in order to continue to build, together with our good friends in Baku, a united and strong front in the face of our common challenges and the deepening of cooperation in the fields of economy, security, energy and innovation.” 

When Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Israel in March, Cohen hosted his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. At the time embassy opening was the first since Israel and Azerbaijan established relations in 1991. Israel considers ties with Baku as important and sees it as a key country in the Caucasus region.

"The opening of the Azeri embassy in Israel is further evidence of the strengthening of relations between our countries. Azerbaijan is a Muslim country, and its strategic location makes the relationship between us of great importance and great potential. Israel and Azerbaijan share the same perception of the Iranian threat. The Iranian ayatollah regime threatens both our regions, finances terrorism and destabilizes the entire Middle East. We must act together to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities,” Cohen said in March. 



