Defense Minister Yoav Gallant admitted on Thursday that Israel has been increasing attacks in Syria in the last few months to prevent Iranian deliveries to the country, according to Walla.

"In the first quarter of 2023, we doubled the number of attacks in Syria," he said. "We are systematically harming Iranian abilities and assets in the area. We will not allow Iran to set up a Syrian army that will turn the Golan Heights into Lebanon."

Reports since the large-scale earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have claimed that Iran has been sending weapons to Syria disguised as humanitarian aid.

Hezbollah was behind Megiddo bombing

Also on Thursday, Army Radio reported that Hezbollah was behind the Megiddo terror attack, citing the Israeli defense establishment's assessments.

The terrorist behind the attack crossed over the border from Lebanon and went undetected until they set off an IED near the Megiddo junction last month.