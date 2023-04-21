The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel can't deny Palestinians entry to Remembrance Day ceremony - A-G to High Court

The attorney-general also stressed that "this is a specific issue that has come before the High Court twice in recent years."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 15:09

Updated: APRIL 21, 2023 16:44
Gali Baharav-Miara attends a conference at the Haifa University, December 15, 2022 (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Gali Baharav-Miara attends a conference at the Haifa University, December 15, 2022
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was wrong to deny Palestinians entry to Israel to participate in a binational Remembrance Day ceremony, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara said in a legal opinion sent to the High Court of Justice on Friday afternoon.

"No professional or factual infrastructure was presented to justify [Gallant's] deviation from previous High Court rulings in the ban on Palestinian attendance in the ceremony," the attorney-general wrote.

A reoccurring issue

The attorney-general also stressed that "this is a specific issue that has come before the High Court twice in recent years.

"It should be noted that even during Remembrance Day and Independence Day, thousands of Palestinians will be allowed to enter Israel or the Seam Line," the attorney-general said. "From a legal perspective, there is no room to deviate from the outline that was drawn by previous rulings.

"The decisions of previous ministers not to allow Palestinians to enter the ceremony were brought to the scrutiny of the court on two different occasions, which found that these decisions should be overturned," Baharav-Miara continued.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"No professional or factual infrastructure was presented to justify [Gallant's] deviation from previous High Court rulings in the ban on Palestinian attendance in the ceremony."

Gali Baharav-Miara

On Wednesday, two NGOs also petitioned the High Court to allow Palestinians to attend the ceremony shortly after Gallant's decision.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags remembrance day high court of justice Yoav Gallant Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by