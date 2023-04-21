Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was wrong to deny Palestinians entry to Israel to participate in a binational Remembrance Day ceremony, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara said in a legal opinion sent to the High Court of Justice on Friday afternoon.

"No professional or factual infrastructure was presented to justify [Gallant's] deviation from previous High Court rulings in the ban on Palestinian attendance in the ceremony," the attorney-general wrote.

A reoccurring issue

The attorney-general also stressed that "this is a specific issue that has come before the High Court twice in recent years.

"It should be noted that even during Remembrance Day and Independence Day, thousands of Palestinians will be allowed to enter Israel or the Seam Line," the attorney-general said. "From a legal perspective, there is no room to deviate from the outline that was drawn by previous rulings.

"The decisions of previous ministers not to allow Palestinians to enter the ceremony were brought to the scrutiny of the court on two different occasions, which found that these decisions should be overturned," Baharav-Miara continued.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Wednesday, two NGOs also petitioned the High Court to allow Palestinians to attend the ceremony shortly after Gallant's decision.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.