The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

High Court to hear petition against Ben-Gvir ministerial appointment

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 15:08

A petition against the appointment of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to the national security minister post is set to be discussed in a High Court of Justice hearing on Monday evening.

The petition was filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and the attorney-general by Orni Petruschka and other activists. Petruschka is a former Israel Air Force fighter pilot and hi-tech entrepreneur who has worked with various left-wing and peace nonprofit groups.

Tag Meir, which describes itself as an anti-racism group, was set to protest outside the High Court building in Jerusalem, against Ben-Gvir.

"What are the chances that an Arab Knesset member who was convicted twice for supporting terrorist organizations would be appointed the national security minister of the state of Israel," read promotional materials for the protest.

Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization after he had carried signs that said "Expel the Arab enemy" and "Rabbi Kahane was right: The Arab MKs are a fifth column."

Palestinian with gun fled from Jalameh crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 02:20 PM
Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites - NBC New
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 01:48 PM
First Lady Michal Herzog invites Ukraine's first lady to Israel
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
04/03/2023 01:19 PM
Police officer who hit protester with baton questioned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 12:27 PM
Israeli in his 20s killed in car crash in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2023 11:46 AM
Russian collaborator injured in Melitopol car bombing
By MICHAEL STARR
04/03/2023 11:39 AM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near east coast of Kamchatka
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 06:32 AM
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 04:35 AM
Russia says US behind Ukraine pressure on Moscow-linked Orthodox church
By REUTERS
04/03/2023 01:56 AM
Four arrested for demonstrating with Palestinian flags - Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 10:07 PM
Israel's coalition, opposition to continue judicial reform talks Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 09:19 PM
Gallant: We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2023 08:16 PM
Former US president Trump to speak on Tuesday after indictment
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 05:53 PM
Israel's High Court hearing on Ben-Gvir to be shown live Monday
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/02/2023 04:03 PM
Iran says it warned off US Navy aircraft close to Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
04/02/2023 03:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by