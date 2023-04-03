High Court to hear petition against Ben-Gvir ministerial appointment

A petition against the appointment of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to the national security minister post is set to be discussed in a High Court of Justice hearing on Monday evening.

The petition was filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and the attorney-general by Orni Petruschka and other activists. Petruschka is a former Israel Air Force fighter pilot and hi-tech entrepreneur who has worked with various left-wing and peace nonprofit groups.

Tag Meir, which describes itself as an anti-racism group, was set to protest outside the High Court building in Jerusalem, against Ben-Gvir.

"What are the chances that an Arab Knesset member who was convicted twice for supporting terrorist organizations would be appointed the national security minister of the state of Israel," read promotional materials for the protest.

Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization after he had carried signs that said "Expel the Arab enemy" and "Rabbi Kahane was right: The Arab MKs are a fifth column."