Germany announces deal to repair tanks for Ukraine at hub in Poland

Germany, Poland and Ukraine signed an agreement on Friday for a hub to repair Leopard tanks used in Ukraine to fight Russian forces, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said at a meeting of allies at the Ramstein air base.

All parties agreed on how to finance such a hub, which costs around 150-200 million euros ($384 million) a year and could begin operations at the end of May, Pistorius told reporters.

Asked about Ukraine's prospects to join the NATO alliance, Pistorius said all members agreed that they saw Ukraine as a future member but said "first things first," the focus now had to be on supporting Ukraine on the battlefield.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)