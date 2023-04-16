The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainians convert Russian T-62 tank into recovery vehicle

The Ukrainians have begun converting the 1960s-era tanks into recovery vehicles, using them to tow or repair war-damaged, stuck, and unworkable armored fighting vehicles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 03:32
A destroyed Russian tank remains on the side of the road near the frontline town of Kreminna, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Luhansk region, Ukraine March 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)
A destroyed Russian tank remains on the side of the road near the frontline town of Kreminna, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Luhansk region, Ukraine March 24, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

As war rages on in their homeland, the Ukrainian army discovered use for some of the dozens of vintage Russian army T-62 tanks it has captured.

The Ukrainians have begun converting the 1960s-era tanks into recovery vehicles, using them to tow or repair war-damaged, stuck, and unworkable armored fighting vehicles. The idea sparked from the fact that typically, tanks tend to get damaged rather than destroyed in battle. 

The project, which cost $46,000, was reportedly fundraised through crowdfunding. 

As it rebuilds units to send back into Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces are facing a tank shortage. They have resulted to using the 60-year-old T-62s to replace armor losses

Ukrainian servicemen drive towards the frontline during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, April 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)Ukrainian servicemen drive towards the frontline during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, April 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Since the beginning of the war, Western intelligence services have reported that the Russian defense industry has been crippled by sanctions. Russia is reportedly dependent on foreign electronics and materials.

A potential solution to Ukraine's need for more tanks

Ukraine had only around three dozen BREM-1, BREM-2, BREM-M, BREM-64 and BTS-4 ARVs when Russia launched its barrage on Ukraine in February 2022. 

In January, the United States agreed to start a process that would eventually send dozens of M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine. But the process can take months and even years.

Ukraine says heavily armored Western battle tanks would give its troops more mobility and protection ahead of a new Russian offensive that Kyiv expects in the near future. They could also help Ukraine retake some of the territory that has fallen to Russia.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report. 



Tags Russia War Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by