Sheila Katz, the CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), will be addressing tens of thousands of protesters across Israel on Saturday.

She will be speaking against the government’s proposed judicial reform plans in a speech that will be delivered in English at 8 p.m. in Tel Aviv's Kaplan interchange, where protests will continue for the 16th weekend in a row on Saturday evening.

On the topic of her upcoming address, Katz said that she is “deeply honored to have been invited to speak at the pro-democracy rally in Tel Aviv this Saturday. It is time for the American Jewish community to get off the sidelines and raise our voices in solidarity with our Israeli siblings who are fighting for the very future of Israel."