The US military has successfully completed the evacuation of US embassy personnel from Sudan, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The source, who declined to be named, did not offer any further details about the operation. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

France is carrying out the evacuation of its diplomatic personnel and citizens from Sudan, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Netherlands has joined an international effort to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday.

"An operation by several countries to evacuate citizens from Sudan is ongoing. The Netherlands is participating with a team from Jordan. They will do all they can to get Dutch people out of there as quickly and safely as possible," Hoekstra said in a post on Twitter.