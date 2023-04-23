The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US, other nations carry out evacuations of embassy personnel, citizens from Sudan

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 03:37

Updated: APRIL 23, 2023 11:07

The US military has successfully completed the evacuation of US embassy personnel from Sudan, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The source, who declined to be named, did not offer any further details about the operation. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

France is carrying out the evacuation of its diplomatic personnel and citizens from Sudan, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Netherlands has joined an international effort to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Sunday.

"An operation by several countries to evacuate citizens from Sudan is ongoing. The Netherlands is participating with a team from Jordan. They will do all they can to get Dutch people out of there as quickly and safely as possible," Hoekstra said in a post on Twitter.

Court finds man guilty of trying to murder ex-girlfriend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 11:05 AM
Two earthquakes strike Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia -EMSC
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 12:59 AM
El Al flight lands safely after making emergency landing at Ben-Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 12:10 AM
Temple Mount to reopen to Jewish visitors on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 11:21 PM
Ukraine's Kharkiv, surrounding districts hit by five missiles
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 11:10 PM
Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada, citing attacks
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 08:59 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 08:23 PM
Body of Israeli swept in Lake Kinneret found after four days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 08:05 PM
One dead, one seriously injured in Lod shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 07:13 PM
Eight injured in car crash near northern Israeli kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 06:16 PM
Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmu
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 02:07 PM
Saudi Arabia arranging to evacuate citizens from Sudan - statement
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 12:25 PM
Russian head of Crimea says air defenses activated, no damage
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 10:40 AM
Stun grenade thrown at home in Tel Aviv on Friday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 08:39 AM
Japan to prepare to shoot down North Korean spy satellite
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 07:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by