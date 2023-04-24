Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors after Ramadan closure

The Temple Mount reopened to Jewish visitors on Monday morning after being closed for the last 12 days at the end of Ramadan and during Eid al-Fitr.

The Temple Mount will again be open to Jewish visitors Sunday-Thursday from 7-11:30 a.m. and from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Large groups of visitors are expected to visit the site on Wednesday for Independence Day.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Israelis to visit the Temple Mount "today, on Independence Day and every day. Realize the Jewish connection to the place and enjoy the fruits of the intense and dedicated police activity for the security and protection of the pilgrims to the Temple Mount against the enemies of Israel."