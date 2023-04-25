The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Sudanese Bashir-era official says he and others have left prison and will protect themselves

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 23:12

Sudanese ex-official Ahmed Haroun, who served under Omar al-Bashir and is wanted by the International Criminal Court, said that he and other former officials of Bashir's government had left Kober prison and would take responsibility for their own protection, in a statement aired on Sudan's Tayba TV on Tuesday.

Haroun also said they were ready to appear in front of the judiciary whenever it was functioning.

The statement comes after reports that prisoners at Kober prison, which held Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other top deputies, had staged a break earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear if Bashir, who has spent extended periods in a military hospital, was at the prison.

