Attempted ramming, stabbing attack in West Bank, terrorist shot

The terrorist was shot by nearby soldiers before he managed to hurt people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 17:59

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 19:43
IDF soldiers near the scene of a stabbing attack near Ariel that left 3 dead and 3 injured. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF soldiers near the scene of a stabbing attack near Ariel that left 3 dead and 3 injured.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

A terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming attack before trying to stab people with a knife at Gitai Avishar junction on Highway 5 near Ariel in the West Bank on Thursday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The attacker attempted to ram into people and drove into the opposite lane, but lost control of his car and crashed.

The terrorist was stopped by soldiers

He then got out of the car holding a knife and attempted to stab a police officer, before he was shot by a nearby IDF soldier.

No injuries to Israeli citizens were reported.

The terrorist was identified as 39-year-old Ahmad Taha, a resident of the West Bank town of Biddya who worked for the Palestinian Authority's security forces, according to Maariv.

The knife used in an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel, April 27, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) The knife used in an attempted stabbing attack near Ariel, April 27, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

"This day could have ended completely differently," said the head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan, congratulating the soldiers for their actions.

"We thank the heroic soldiers for their determined action that saved lives, but we cannot continue to rely on miracles. I call on the government to order the IDF to increase deterrence, to immediately, before it is too late, go on an offensive operation to destroy the terrorist infrastructure of the "Palestinian Authority."

The surgical operations carried out in the murderous 'Palestinian Authority' are not enough. The time has come to step up and launch an offensive operation to eradicate terrorism."

The police later announced that Highway 5, which was closed for a period of time was open for traffic again. Route 5066 between Gitai Avishar junction and Yakir junction remained closed.



