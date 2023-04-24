The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four wounded in car ramming terror attack in heart of Jerusalem

The attack reportedly took place on Aggrippas Street, right near the Mahane Yehuda market and the Central Bus Station.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 16:25

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 16:43
The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in central Jerusalem on April 24, 2023 (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in central Jerusalem on April 24, 2023
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Four people were wounded in a car ramming terrorist attack in the heart of Jerusalem on Monday.

The victims include a man in his 50s who is currently in very serious condition with injuries across all bodily systems and two women in their 30s in moderate condition, as well as a fourth person in mild condition, according to Maariv.

According to N12, the man in his 50s may have been the attacker.

The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in central Jerusalem on April 24, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL STARR) The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in central Jerusalem on April 24, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

The attacker was reportedly shot and neutralized on the spot.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing gunshots.

“I heard shots and told emergency services where I heard them. I didn’t want to believe it was a terrorist attack,” said one bystander who heard about five shots.

“This won’t end unless we do more mitzvot and bring about the messiah.”

The attack reportedly took place on Aggrippas Street, right near the Mahane Yehuda market and the Central Bus Station.

Another incident reportedly took place in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood and it is currently unclear if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story.



