IDF kills two terrorists in West Bank raid - report

The two have been confirmed to be members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and are suspected of planning to carry out future attacks,

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2023 08:57

Updated: MAY 6, 2023 10:18
IDF soldiers in the West Bank. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers in the West Bank.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF killed two terrorists in a raid in the West Bank town of Tul Karm on Saturday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

The terrorists were identified as 22-year-olds Samar Salah al-Shafei and Hamza Jamil Haroush who had carried out the shooting terror attack in Avnei Hefetz on Tuesday. The IDF said the two terrorists were planning further attacks.

The two were affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who, along with Hamas, shot more than 30 rockets toward Israel earlier this week.

As well as killing the two terrorists, the IDF also arrested two other men suspected of involvement in terrorism and transferred them to the Shin Bet for further investigation, the IDF said.

A number of rifles were also confiscated, one of which was taken from one of the killed terrorists.

Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement distribute sweets in celebration of the terror attack carried out by a Palestinian man earlier today in the West Bank, in Gaza City, on November 15, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement distribute sweets in celebration of the terror attack carried out by a Palestinian man earlier today in the West Bank, in Gaza City, on November 15, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The terror attack in Avnei Hefetz

One man was lightly injured in the terror attack attack near Avnei Hefetz.

A resident of the settlement reported that after she drove out of the settlement, a vehicle exited a nearby Palestinian village and a Palestinian shot towards her before running away from the scene, according to the Samaria Regional Council. 



