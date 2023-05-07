Shooting at Texas mall leaves multiple injured

Police are responding to a shooting in a suburban Dallas mall on Saturday that has left multiple people injured, authorities say.

There was no word on deaths or number of people injured inside the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, located about 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.