Four direct rocket hits on southern Israel homes, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 21:14

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 21:37
A damaged vehicle is seen following a direct hit on a home in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 10, 2023 (photo credit: ASHKELON MUNICIPALITY)
A damaged vehicle is seen following a direct hit on a home in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 10, 2023
(photo credit: ASHKELON MUNICIPALITY)

Direct rocket hits were reported in the southern Israeli cities of Sderot and Ashkelon following a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night.

The municipalities of Sderot and Ashkelon both confirmed they had received initial reports of two direct hits on unspecified residential buildings in the cities. 

Rockets hit a private home in Sderot in addition to two other direct hits on two residential buildings in Ashkelon. No injuries were reported.

Unconfirmed footage taken from Ashkelon shows a damaged car parked among the rubble of the reported rocket strike. The Ashkelon resident whose home was hit by a rocket was not injured due to being inside a shelter, the Ashkelon municipality said.

The aftermath of a direct rocket hit on a Sderot home, southern Israel, on May 10, 2023 (credit: ARNOLD GATAYEV/VIA MAARIV) The aftermath of a direct rocket hit on a Sderot home, southern Israel, on May 10, 2023 (credit: ARNOLD GATAYEV/VIA MAARIV)

Later on Wednesday night, a direct hit was reported on a private home in the Gaza border kibbutz of Nir Am. Infrastructural damage was done to the building, according to reports.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Ashkelon Sderot Rocket Attack gaza strip
