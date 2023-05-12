Egypt draws up ceasefire deal for Israel, Islamic Jihad - report

Egypt offered Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad a ceasefire deal on Friday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli sources reportedly told Walla that the Egyptian offer is more in line with Israel's standing than previous deals and that it is being considered.

The Qatari television channel "Al-Arabi" reported late Friday that Egypt's proposal refers to a temporary and humanitarian ceasefire starting at midnight, in which the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings would be opened to traffic, while at the same time, medical equipment would be brought into the Gaza Strip, Hebrew media reported.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman referred to the channel's report and clarified that a ceasefire has not yet been reached.