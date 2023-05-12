The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt draws up ceasefire deal for Israel, Islamic Jihad - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 20:44

Updated: MAY 12, 2023 23:22

Egypt offered Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad a ceasefire deal on Friday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli sources reportedly told Walla that the Egyptian offer is more in line with Israel's standing than previous deals and that it is being considered.

The Qatari television channel "Al-Arabi" reported late Friday that Egypt's proposal refers to a temporary and humanitarian ceasefire starting at midnight, in which the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings would be opened to traffic, while at the same time, medical equipment would be brought into the Gaza Strip, Hebrew media reported.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman referred to the channel's report and clarified that a ceasefire has not yet been reached.

Sixth Islamic Jihad terror group leader killed in IDF operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 05:27 PM
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Gaza apartment -medics
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 05:15 PM
Russia's Medvedev: We will respond to 'oppression' of Russians abroad
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:45 PM
Belgium to support Ukraine using taxes on frozen Russian assets
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:29 PM
Russian strategic bombers flew over neutral waters near Alaska - TASS
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 03:44 PM
Yair Lapid visits Gaza border for security assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 02:13 PM
Mother and son found dead in Netanya, Israel Police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:27 PM
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 12:41 PM
Teen found dead outside central Israel home, circumstances unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 10:25 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 02:40 AM
Sixteen Israelis treated at Kaplan hospital on Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:19 AM
US says Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 01:13 AM
Netanyahu, Gallant: 'We will continue as long as necessary'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2023 11:41 PM
Russia denies reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 11:09 PM
White House advisor brought up specific detainees in China talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2023 11:06 PM
