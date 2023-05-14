Border Police thwart terror attack by scissor-wielding Palestinian

Border Police forces thwarted an attempted terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City last week, Israel Police said on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, a Palestinian resident of the West Bank in his 20s, was identified by the Israeli forces after pacing in a manner that raised officers' suspicions, police said.

After Border Police officers conducted a search, the suspect was found carrying a pair of scissors which he attempted to sneak in a plastic bag.

Following an interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect was planning to carry out a terror attack using the scissors. An indictment is expected to be filed against him in the coming days, police said.