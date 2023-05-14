The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Border Police thwart terror attack by scissor-wielding Palestinian

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 15:40

Border Police forces thwarted an attempted terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City last week, Israel Police said on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, a Palestinian resident of the West Bank in his 20s, was identified by the Israeli forces after pacing in a manner that raised officers' suspicions, police said.

After Border Police officers conducted a search, the suspect was found carrying a pair of scissors which he attempted to sneak in a plastic bag.

Following an interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect was planning to carry out a terror attack using the scissors. An indictment is expected to be filed against him in the coming days, police said.

Taxi driver indicted for prostitution, pimping of Israeli teen students
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 03:26 PM
Poland to receive HIMARS rocket launchers on Monday - minister
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 03:03 PM
Zelenskyy says peace proposals must be based on Ukraine's position
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 01:26 PM
King Charles III may visit Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 01:09 PM
Russian warships fire cruise missiles as part of bombardment of Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 11:23 AM
Russia seized 100 Ukrainian civilian boats for military - report
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 11:03 AM
Ukraine to receive 105 recon drones from Germany
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 11:02 AM
Taxi driver arrested for alleged sex abuse of minor who rode in his taxi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 10:50 AM
Health Ministry cancels mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 10:46 AM
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia - EMSC
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 09:22 AM
Israeli security forces arrest terrorists who injured soldiers in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 08:23 AM
Polls open in Turkey ahead of general election
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 08:06 AM
Kerem Shalom, Erez crossings partially reopen after ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 06:10 AM
Huge fire rips through door-making factory in southern Russia
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 12:48 AM
Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 12:41 AM
