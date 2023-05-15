The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Woman shot dead in northern Israel in 16th case of femicide in 2023

Dima Bushnak's family was unhappy with her pursuing her studies and getting closer with the family who owned the butchers she worked in.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 00:36

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 13:34
Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Dima Bushnak was shot and killed on Sunday night at the age of 19, according to an Israel Police spokesperson, making her the 78th Arab to be murdered this year in Israel and the sixth Arab woman (16th overall).

Ynet reported that a suspect in the murder was arrested.

Bushnak's friends believe the murder to be an honor killing as they told Ynet that she had been threatened consistently by her family after she decided to study architecture in Safed. Walla reported that her family was also unhappy to see her getting close to the family that owned the butchers where she worked.

Bushnak was shot in her car

Security camera footage from the scene shows Bushnak reversing her car, seemingly trying to escape someone. Her car then comes to a sudden halt. A second later a man comes into view and shoots at her through the car window. He then begins running away, turns back and shoots at her again.

Bushnak's mother told Ynet that she had heard the shots and went outside to see what was happening only to see her daughter die.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Only yesterday, I hugged and kissed her," she said. 

Since the beginning of the year, 78 Arabs have been murdered in Israel. This is in comparison to 30 people at the same time last year.



