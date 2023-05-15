Woman shot dead in northern Israel in 16th case of femicide in 2023

Dima Bushnak was shot and killed on Sunday night at the age of 19, according to an Israel Police spokesperson, making her the 78th Arab to be murdered this year in Israel and the sixth Arab woman (16th overall).

Ynet reported that a suspect in the murder was arrested.

Bushnak's friends believe the murder to be an honor killing as they told Ynet that she had been threatened consistently by her family after she decided to study architecture in Safed. Walla reported that her family was also unhappy to see her getting close to the family that owned the butchers where she worked.

Bushnak was shot in her car

Security camera footage from the scene shows Bushnak reversing her car, seemingly trying to escape someone. Her car then comes to a sudden halt. A second later a man comes into view and shoots at her through the car window. He then begins running away, turns back and shoots at her again.

Bushnak's mother told Ynet that she had heard the shots and went outside to see what was happening only to see her daughter die.

Israel Police squad car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Only yesterday, I hugged and kissed her," she said.

Since the beginning of the year, 78 Arabs have been murdered in Israel. This is in comparison to 30 people at the same time last year.