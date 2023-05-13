The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two murdered in northern Israel overnight as wave of violence continues

The deaths on Friday night mark the 73rd and 74th murders in the Arab community since the start of 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 09:47
Police operate at a crime scene in Nazareth, December 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Police operate at a crime scene in Nazareth, December 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Two men were murdered in northern Israel overnight as the latest wave of internal violence in Israel continues.

In the first incident, a shooting in Kafr Manda shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night left two people wounded - one moderately and one critically. The critically injured 25-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being evacuated to the hospital.

In response to the murder, the residents of Kafr Manda will hold a general strike on Saturday.

Shortly after, a man in his 30s was killed in a shooting in Nazareth, making it the 21st such murder to take place in the northern Israel town since the start of the year.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe that his death is linked to the ongoing feud in the north of Israel between the Hariri and Bakiri crime families.

Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The deaths overnight mark the 73rd and 74th murders in the Arab community since the start of 2023.

Speaking about the ongoing violence earlier this month, President Isaac Herzog called the wave of murders "civil terrorism". He further called on elected officials and public leaders to tackle the issue. 

2023 is on track to be the deadliest year for Israeli-Arabs in recent history, with 74 people murdered in just over four months.

In all of 2022, a total of 116 Israeli-Arabs were murdered, according to data published by the Abraham Initiatives. 



Tags Nazareth crime arab sector crime rates in israel israel crime statistics shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Early morning rockets continue amid reports of ceasefire talks

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by