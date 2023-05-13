Two murdered in northern Israel overnight as wave of violence continues

Two men were murdered in northern Israel overnight as the latest wave of internal violence in Israel continues.

In the first incident, a shooting in Kafr Manda shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night left two people wounded - one moderately and one critically. The critically injured 25-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being evacuated to the hospital.

In response to the murder, the residents of Kafr Manda will hold a general strike on Saturday.

Shortly after, a man in his 30s was killed in a shooting in Nazareth, making it the 21st such murder to take place in the northern Israel town since the start of the year.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe that his death is linked to the ongoing feud in the north of Israel between the Hariri and Bakiri crime families.

Police at the scene of a murder of a resident of Kuseife, April 16, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The deaths overnight mark the 73rd and 74th murders in the Arab community since the start of 2023.

Speaking about the ongoing violence earlier this month, President Isaac Herzog called the wave of murders "civil terrorism". He further called on elected officials and public leaders to tackle the issue.

2023 is on track to be the deadliest year for Israeli-Arabs in recent history, with 74 people murdered in just over four months.

In all of 2022, a total of 116 Israeli-Arabs were murdered, according to data published by the Abraham Initiatives.