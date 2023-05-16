The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed in explosion in northern Spain - EFE news agency

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 19:55

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 20:48

Two people - a man and woman - died in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, the Basque regional security department said on Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said the blast took place around 5.30 p.m. and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.

Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities in the fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.

News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.

This is a developing story.

