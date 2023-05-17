Israel Police arrests illegal resident carrying a weapon at Haifa mall

An suspect was arrested by police after being caught on Wednesday evening with ammunition near the Grand Canyon mall in Haifa.

Israel Police and Shin Bet opened an investigation on the incident, with initial reports stating that that he is an illegal resident from Nablus, and he was brought to the police station in Haifa for questioning.

This shortly followed a report that police received about a suspicious box that was placed at a bus stop at the mall. Police officers who arrived at the scene found that in the box were bullets.

During the investigation, while the police collected evidence from the security cameras, suspicion grew that the box with the ammunition was in the possession of the suspect and that there is a connection between him and the box. Police later involved Shin Bet in investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In relation to Jerusalem Day

The incident also occurred shortly before the Jerusalem Day celebrations, where the defense establishment is also preparing for the possibility of rocket fire from Gaza with possible incitement on social media that may lead to unusual and extreme acts, and these issues will be investigated by the Shin Bet and the police.

Grand Canyon Haifa. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thousands of police officers are expected to thousands of police officers set up to secure the contentious event, along with Jewish visits to the Temple Mount. Other possible places of violence include the Old City.

However, it may be less likely that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad will fire rockets at Israel during the celebrations, as the terror group agreed to a ceasefire mid-conflict last week.

Tzvi Joffre and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.