The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jews subject to more hate crimes than any other group in Toronto in 2022

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 19, 2023 12:23

Jews have been subject to more hate crimes than any other group in Toronto in 2022.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has published its 2022 hate crimes report revealing that hate targeting Jewish, Black, and LGBTQ+ populations remained the most commonly reported to police, representing 26%, 19%, and 16% of all hate crimes, respectively. The report, published on Thursday, counts 242 reported hate crimes in 2022, which reflects a six% decrease compared to 2021, a level still well above the ten-year average of 173. 

Toronto’s Jewish community was targeted in 63 reported hate crime incidents in 2022. Although comprising only 3.4% of the population of Toronto, the Jewish community was victimized in approximately 26% of all hate crimes. Anti-Jewish hate crime has increased by 50%  over the last three years. 

In response to the report, Noah Shack, Vice President, GTA at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), released a comment: “We are concerned to see how severely hate crime is impacting Toronto’s Jewish, Black, and LGBTQ2S communities. Hate doesn’t just affect its targeted victims; it is corrosive to our entire society. A single hate crime targeting any group in our city is too many. Antisemitism is on the rise in Canada and around the world. The Jewish community is only 3.4% of Toronto’s population but was disproportionately targeted by 26% of reported hate crimes. It’s alarming that while hate crimes in Toronto declined overall, incidents of Jew-hatred increased by 14%”.

Clashes erupt at Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:53 PM
IAF grounds CH-53D 'Yasur' helicopters after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:13 PM
Russian prime minister to visit China's Xi Jinping next week
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 10:12 AM
IDF officer suspended after going to shooting range naked - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 10:00 AM
Iran executes three men over recent protests across Islamic Republic
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 09:01 AM
Ukraine says it shot down 16 Russian drones over Black Sea
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 08:39 AM
Israeli forces arrest seven terror suspects in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 08:20 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 06:18 AM
Brazil investigates suspected bird flu case in human
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:34 AM
Netanyahu to Coalition: stop threatening, work for the people
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:25 AM
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:24 AM
Car rams through Vatican gate, man stopped by police
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:53 PM
Saudi Energy min. says coordination with OPEC+ is cornerstone
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:46 PM
Health Ministry investigates IVF unit after baby born unrelated to father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 11:37 PM
US calls on Iran not to carry out executions in connection with protests
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 08:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by