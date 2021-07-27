Iran claims it arrested Mossad agents, seized weapons

Iran's Intelligence Ministry claimed that it arrested a network of Mossad agents and seized a heavy shipment of weapons and ammunition after they entered Iran through its western border, according to Fars News Agency.

The ministry claimed that the alleged agents intended to use the weapons during the ongoing protests taking place throughout Iran in order to carry out assassinations . The ministry additionally claimed that Israel attempted to carry out "acts of sabotage" in various places during the recent presidential elections in Iran.

The ministry stated that the Mossad network in the area was "hit hard" after Iran managed to thwart the alleged sabotage attempts.

The seized weapons included pistols, grenades and shotguns, according to the ministry, which added that some of the weapons have been used to "provoke clashes" during protests.