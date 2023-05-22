The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu gets long-awaited invite to UAE, will attend COP 28

On Monday, the event letter was delivered to the prime minister by UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 22, 2023 22:05

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 23:32
United Arab Emirates Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja handing an invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
United Arab Emirates Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja handing an invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inviting him to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai in November and December.



This will be Netanyahu's first official visit to the country.

Who will be at COP 28?

COP 28 kicks off on November 30, and the prime minister and at least five other senior ministers plan to participate in the event. There will also be days focused on health, water, food security, energy and trade, in which Israeli ministers will participate.

In addition, a delegation of around 100 Israeli companies is expected to participate in COP 28 through the Israeli Export Institute.



Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords on the White House lawn in November 2020 but could never make a much-anticipated visit. 

The first official visit to the UAE after the Accords was by then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in December 2021, followed by a visit from President Isaac Herzog the next month.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog United Arab Emirates UAE climate change UAE Israel Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan COP28
