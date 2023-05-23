A gynecologist who used his position to sexually assault three patients, Dr. Benny Shechter will be released early from prison, according to a report by N12 on Tuesday.

The decision to release Shechter early means that he will be released from prison after less than a year.

His sentence, according to Ynet, was meant to be 18 months in total in addition to a NIS 145,000 fine.

Shechter worked as a gynecologist and sexologist at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba as well as his own private clinics, per the Ynet report.

Response from one of the victims

One of the three victims told N12 after the decision to release Shechter early: "I am pained and outraged by the decision to release...the person who destroyed my life and did not take responsibility for his horrific actions against me and other women."

A gynecologist is seen meeting with a patient in this illustration. (credit: PIXABAY)

She further explained to N12 that Shechter's punishment was inadequate for the severity of his crimes, saying early release is a "spit in the face of an exhausting and painful process that I had to go through for years for a small amount of justice for me and for other women."