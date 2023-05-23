The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Activist lawyer group calls for transparent judicial reform talks

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 23, 2023 16:13

The judicial reform negotiations between the coalition and opposition at the President's Residence should be conducted with transparency, the Black Robes protest group demanded on Tuesday. 

"Enough with the leaks and rumors - we demand that the President's Residence, the coalition and the opposition conduct a transparent procedure that will allow the public to form an opinion and to know about the process that the public initiated," The attorney activist group said in a statement. "We're not talking about confidential security discussions or commissions of inquiry behind closed doors, but fundamental issues on the character of the state of Israel."

The NGO said that the thousands of protesters that took to the streets every week deserved to know about the details of the negotiations. If there is transparency, they said that a broad agreement could be reached.  

Investigation into police over schizophrenic man's death closed
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:45 PM
Holon man stabs father and brother while under house arrest
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:20 PM
Gynecologist sexually assaults patients, gets early release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 03:24 PM
NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it part of conflict
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 03:04 PM
Russian: Incursion forces driven back into Ukraine after Belgorod attack
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 02:19 PM
9 injured on fire in Iran's Isfahan sparked by chemical reactor blast
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 02:08 PM
Germany informs Lebanon of arrest warrant against bank chief - sources
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli protesters block entrance to Knesset ahead of budget votes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 12:37 PM
Hungary's Orban: Better ties with Sweden needed before NATO membership
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 12:12 PM
Man drowns at Israel's Nitzanim Beach near Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 11:12 AM
Turkish drone strike kills three YBS fighters in Iraq - Kurdish report
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 11:12 AM
Head of Israel Police's Planning Division resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 11:07 AM
Ukraine says it still holds part of Bakhmut, fighting decreases in city
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 10:25 AM
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near France's Pacific island territory
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 09:55 AM
60-year-old man shot and killed in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 07:10 AM
