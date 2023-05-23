Activist lawyer group calls for transparent judicial reform talks

The judicial reform negotiations between the coalition and opposition at the President's Residence should be conducted with transparency, the Black Robes protest group demanded on Tuesday.

"Enough with the leaks and rumors - we demand that the President's Residence, the coalition and the opposition conduct a transparent procedure that will allow the public to form an opinion and to know about the process that the public initiated," The attorney activist group said in a statement. "We're not talking about confidential security discussions or commissions of inquiry behind closed doors, but fundamental issues on the character of the state of Israel."

The NGO said that the thousands of protesters that took to the streets every week deserved to know about the details of the negotiations. If there is transparency, they said that a broad agreement could be reached.