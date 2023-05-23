A Holon man was indicted for stabbing both his brother and father while under house arrest for a violent attack at his workplace, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old man had been preparing an omelet in the family's apartment when he took a knife and stabbed his 10-year-old brother on both sides of the neck. When his father confronted him, the suspect stabbed him as well. He then threw the victim's cell phones out the window, and then took the omelet and threw it at his father. Fortunately, they did not suffer serious injuries.

The suspect was under house arrest for a violent incident that followed an argument with a customer at his workplace. He had thrown a cup of coffee into a woman's face, then smashed a glass bottle and chased her with the sharp object. He caught the customer, beat her, and then stabbed her. The police noted these similar actions show the respondent's impulsive and violent tendencies.