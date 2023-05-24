The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF locates 'dummy' rocket launcher in West Bank

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 24, 2023 18:17

Updated: MAY 24, 2023 18:36

The IDF late Wednesday said it had located a "dummy" rocket launcher in the West Bank village of Naz\let.

The announcement came shortly after unconfirmed reports that terrorists had attempted to fire rockets from the West Bank, but had been stopped.

The IDF said it had taken the dummy launcher into custody and was probing the incident.

Over the years, and recently with a statement by Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, security authorities have warned of the possibility of Israel being attacked by rockets from the West Bank - just as it has faced rockets from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Four killed in suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan - statement
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 05:39 PM
Oman's sultan will travel to Iran on Sunday - Oman state TV
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 04:12 PM
Shots fired at IDF drone over Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2023 02:26 PM
Russia will react 'extremely harshly' to further attacks - defense min.
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 01:57 PM
Greek president to appoint caretaker prime minister ahead of election
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 11:53 AM
Crimean bridge re-opens after 'exercises', Russian-backed official says
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 11:21 AM
West sees Russia and China as threat to its dominance, Lavrov says
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 10:54 AM
China deploys three 'navigation' beacons in South China Sea
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 10:52 AM
Israeli forces arrest 15 terrorism suspects overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2023 10:38 AM
Palestinian arrested for operating pirate gas station in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2023 10:15 AM
South Korea space rocket launch delayed due to technical problems
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 10:08 AM
Highway 10 to open to travelers during Shavuot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2023 09:04 AM
Russia-China relations at an unprecedented high level, Moscow says
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 08:53 AM
Russia will achieve all of its goals in Ukraine, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 08:24 AM
South Carolina lawmakers pass six-week abortion ban, send to governor
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 01:45 AM
