IDF locates 'dummy' rocket launcher in West Bank

The IDF late Wednesday said it had located a "dummy" rocket launcher in the West Bank village of Naz\let.

The announcement came shortly after unconfirmed reports that terrorists had attempted to fire rockets from the West Bank, but had been stopped.

The IDF said it had taken the dummy launcher into custody and was probing the incident.

Over the years, and recently with a statement by Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, security authorities have warned of the possibility of Israel being attacked by rockets from the West Bank - just as it has faced rockets from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.