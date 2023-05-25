Ten Palestinians were injured, including one in critical condition, after being shot during clashes with Israeli forces in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jenin early Thursday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

#عاجل | تجدد الاشتباكات المسلحة مع قوات الاحتلال في مخيم عقبة جبر بأريحا. pic.twitter.com/vFj05s7V3i — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 25, 2023

About 60 houses were raided by Israeli forces in the refugee camp, according to Palestinian reports, including the house of Jihad Abu al-Assal, the governor of Jericho.

At least 12 suspects were arrested amid the raids as well, according to the reports. Footage from the scene showed Palestinians exiting their homes with their hands up.

Repeated clashes in Aqabat Jaber

Aqabat Jaber has been the scene of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

A picture taken with a drone shows Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 18, 2021. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The Aqabat Jaber Battalion, a terrorist cell affiliated with Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, was launched in the refugee camp earlier this year. It is unclear as of yet if any of the arrested suspects were affiliated with the cell.

Israeli forces raided Beita, near Nablus, on Thursday morning as well, according to Palestinian reports. Additionally, Israeli forces reportedly surrounded a home in the Al-Ghafer area between Al-Yamoun and Silat Al-Harithiya near Jenin and demanded that the occupants surrender themselves.