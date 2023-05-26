The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting incident in Japan

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 06:18

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday in rural Japan for suspected murder after four people were killed in a rare shooting and stabbing incident involving a 12-hour stand-off with police, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The suspect, the son of the head of the Nakano city council in Nagano prefecture, had holed up in his father's house after allegedly shooting two police officers who arrived at the scene in response to a report that a woman had been stabbed, NHK said.

The two police officers and the woman were taken to hospital and pronounced dead within hours, media said.

Another elderly woman also died after an apparent attack. She had been lying on the ground outside the house since Thursday afternoon and police had been unable to get to her, media said.

Biden and McCarthy near deal that would raise debt, cap spending
By REUTERS
05/26/2023 03:43 AM
Putin ally says Ukraine war could last for decades
By REUTERS
05/26/2023 03:33 AM
Noa Kirel accepts Polish Minister's invitation to visit the country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 11:38 PM
US imposes sanctions on Russian linked to Wagner group -Treasury Dept
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 09:15 PM
Ukraine shouldn't use US arms inside Russia, US general says
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 08:17 PM
Russia says it scrambled jets to US aircraft over Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 07:31 PM
Lukashenko: Transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia has started
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:34 PM
Libya govt says it conducted airstrikes in western areas
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 05:36 PM
Suspected explosive device found in Tel Aviv, police probing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 05:22 PM
US FDA approves Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 05:09 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev says there is real chance of peace deal with Armenia
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 04:53 PM
Drone enters Israel's North from Lebanon, shot down by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 04:47 PM
Ukraine secures release of 106 'hero' soldiers in swap with Russia
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 03:30 PM
Saudi PIF founds $3 bln Saudi-Iraqi investment co - company's acting CEO
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 03:18 PM
Three dead, one injured in stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 01:40 PM
