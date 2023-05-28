The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Turkish lira slips as Erdogan claims victory

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 28, 2023 22:41

Turkey's lira slipped towards a fresh record low against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

The currency opened at 20.05 to the dollar as the new trading week got underway, not far off the 20.06 record low hit on Friday. TRYTOM=D3

The lira, prone to sharp swings before regular trading hours, has weakened more than 6% since the start of the year and lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade with the economy in the grip of boom and bust cycles, rampant bouts of inflation and a currency crisis.

Since a 2021 crisis, the authorities have taken an increasingly hands-on role in foreign exchange markets with daily moves having become unnaturally small and mostly recording a weakening.

If confirmed by the final tally, "Erdogan is unlikely to embrace an outright economic orthodox approach," Wolfango Piccoli, co-president at advisory firm Teneo said in emailed comments.

Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus area - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 12:03 AM
IDF thwarts attempted bombing in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2023 10:07 PM
House in Israeli town near Jenin shot at, IDF searching area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2023 07:12 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Northern Colombia region-EMSC
By REUTERS
05/28/2023 07:01 PM
Oman's Sultan arrives in Iran for a two-day visit
By REUTERS
05/28/2023 03:40 PM
Three men arrested for rioting, damaging tomb on Mount Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2023 08:39 AM
More than 40 Russia-launched drones downed in Kyiv's airspace
By REUTERS
05/28/2023 06:46 AM
Explosions rock Kyiv in Russia's night raid, air defense downs targets
By REUTERS
05/28/2023 02:32 AM
Senior haredi Rabbi Gershon Edelstein hospitalized in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2023 09:05 PM
Egypt shuts two Red Sea ports due to bad weather
By REUTERS
05/27/2023 07:36 PM
McCarthy says can meet June 5 deadline for US debt ceiling deal
By REUTERS
05/27/2023 06:14 PM
Afula apartment catches fire, Israelis injured from smoke inhalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2023 05:51 PM
Construction worker killed when Ukrainian shells hit inside Russia
By REUTERS
05/27/2023 01:52 PM
Due to fear of flooding hiking trails in the Judean Desert are closed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2023 09:11 AM
Due to extreme weather there is a ban on lighting fires in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2023 07:36 AM
