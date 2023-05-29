Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Damascus area - report

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the Damascus area on Sunday night, with Syrian air defenses responding to the strikes, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The strikes on Sunday night were the first alleged Israeli strikes reported in Syria since strikes targeted the Aleppo International Airport earlier this month.

A Syrian soldier was killed and seven other individuals were injured in the strikes near Aleppo, which came just a day before Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Syria.

Recent strikes

Just a few days before those strikes, alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted the Homs area, injuring three individuals, according to Syrian reports. The Sputnik news agency reported that large fires broke out near Homs amid those strikes.