Armed clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians in West Bank

Clashes broke out between the IDF and Palestinians in Jenin early Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

Two young men were arrested and eight were injured, according to Ynet.

Two young men from the village of Al Mughayyir near Ramallah were injured, with more clashes reported in Jenin and Nablus and further clashes reported throughout the West Bank, according to Walla.

This comes just a day after gunfire aimed at the town of Gan Ner in the Gilboa region, just north of Jenin.

This is a developing story.