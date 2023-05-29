The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli among four people killed in boating accident in Italy

The boat was reportedly still on the water after other boats had already returned to shore because of extreme weather.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2023 09:54

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 12:18
Illustrative image of Lake Maggiore. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Illustrative image of Lake Maggiore.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

One Israeli was among four people who drowned after a boat accident on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy overturned on Sunday night, according to the Foreign Ministry.

According to foreign reports, 24 Italians, Brits and Israelis were celebrating a birthday party onboard the boat when it capsized due to extreme weather. Most of the passengers were able to swim to safety, but four ultimately drowned including a 50-year-old Israeli.

The Israeli Consulate in Rome confirmed the death and said that the man's family had been told.

According to Italian news outlet Le Repubblica, the other three victims were an Italian man and woman and the skipper's wife who was Russian.

Boat shouldn't have been on the water due to weather

According to Corriere Della Sera, the boat should not have been in the water because extreme weather including thunderstorms had begun in the area more than two hours earlier, and other boats had already returned to shore long before the accident occurred.

An italian ambulance (credit: PIXABAY) An italian ambulance (credit: PIXABAY)

Authorities have yet to retrieve the boat from under the water, but Corriere reported that a full investigation of the watercraft will be conducted as soon as it is.



Tags italy accident boat Israelis death
