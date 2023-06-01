The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Border Police officer indicted for stealing, selling weapons

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 14:08

A Border Police officer was indicted for stealing and selling weapons and equipment in a file submitted to the Jerusalem District Court by the Police Internal Investigations Department on Thursday. 

Muhammad Hamza, who has served two years in the Border Police, was accused of stealing stun grenades, night vision and ammunition.

In communications with potential buyers, Hundreds of rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition were referred to as "pistachios." In one case, a stun grenade was offered for NIS 600 and 150 5.56 rounds for NIS 1000. Deals were discussed through Whatsapp and Instagram, where Hamza also tried to sell police firearms.

Hamza employed a minor in his town to sell his illegal wares, and attempted to entice another officer in stealing 9mm cartridges for him. 

The rogue officer was also indicted for various other reckless crimes, such as using drugs while on base and discharging his firearm in or around town. He reportedly filmed his unauthorized use of the weapon and shared the video with family members.



Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by