Israeli NGO petitions High Court, A-G against Nave Bar run

A petition was filed by an NGO to the High Court of Justice against the Attorney-General's Office demanding that they submit a complaint to the Israel Bar Association regarding the running of Efi Nave in the attorney organization's election.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel filed the petition to remove Nave, a former Bar head, from the chairman election because of his criminal convictions and scandals.

The petition followed a previous letter to the State Attorney's Office by the NGO to disqualify Nave over his conviction of sneaking his partner past Ben-Gurion Airport security and for a sex-for-judgeship scandal for which the charges were dropped.