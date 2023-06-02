The elections for the positions of Ashkenazi and Mizrahi chief rabbi will be delayed by at least half a year, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The state will announce its intentions to delay the elections to the High Court of Justice on Friday, Haredi media outlet Kikar HaShabbat reported, with the government planning to launch the necessary legislation as soon as Sunday.

According to N12's Yair Cherki, the Religious Services Ministry, headed by Shas' Michael Malkieli, cited legal difficulties as the reason for the reported delay.

Chief rabbis David Lau and Yitzhak Yosef were set to end their 10-year terms at the Chief Rabbinate in 2023.

As per previous Jerusalem Post reports, Shas is thought to be considering both Rabbi Yehuda Deri, brother of chairman Arye Deri, and Rabbi David Yosef, brother of Yitzhak Yosef, for the role of Mizrachi chief rabbi.

ARYE DERI, head of the Shas Party, leads a faction meeting in the Knesset this week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

How are chief rabbis elected?

The chief rabbis are elected by a board of 150 people. These voters include 80 rabbis (of cities, councils and neighborhoods, rabbinical judges, the IDF chief rabbi) and another 70 public representatives such as mayors, heads of local councils, ministers and MKs.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.