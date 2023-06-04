Teen who convinced friend to let him to rape infant relative indicted

A Bet Shemesh teenager was indicted for the rape of a two-year-old child, having convinced a friend to organize the prostitution of his infant relative, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday.

The now 17-year-old rapist in 2022 had his teenage friend pick the child up from daycare, where the accused sexually assaulted her. The toddler's relative is under house arrest, and a decision is soon to be made on their indictment.

In another incident, the rapist approached a 9-year-old and offered them 10 shekels to allow him to touch them sexually. The accused engaged in indecent acts on the child, until the victim told them to stop and fled.